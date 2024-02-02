But will the animated fantasy series be returning for second season, when would it be released, and who from the cast would be likely to return?

Read on for everything you need to know about Hazbin Hotel season 2?

Will there be a Hazbin Hotel season 2?

There will! It was officially confirmed in September 2023 that Hazbin Hotel had been given a two season order by Prime Video, meaning that another outing is definitely on the way.

It's a good thing, as not only has the series been massively popular, but it also ended its first season on a major cliffhanger.

When could Hazbin Hotel season 2 be released?

Husk in Hazbin Hotel.

We don't yet know exactly when Hazbin Hotel season 2 will be released, but given that the first two seasons were ordered at the same time, we would hope it shouldn't be too long for fans to wait.

In fact, it was confirmed in January 2024 that the cast have already started recording their dialogue for season 2, meaning that we could potentially see it later this year, or early next year.

We will keep this page updated once we have any further information regarding the release of Hazbin Hotel season 2.

Hazbin Hotel cast: Who will be back for season 2?

Husk, Charlie Morningstar and Angel Dust in Hazbin Hotel.

We already know that Erika Henningsen is definitely back as Charlie for season 2, while we would expect the rest of the season 1 cast to return too – including Stephanie Beatriz and Keith David.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Hazbin Hotel for season 1, who could be back for season 2:

Erika Henningsen as Charlie

Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie

Keith David as Husk

Kimiko Glenn as Niffty

Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious

Blake Roman as Angel Dust

Amir Talai as Alastor

Christian Borle as Vo

Joel Perez as Valentino

Is there a trailer for Hazbin Hotel season 2?

There isn't a trailer for season 2 available online just yet, but we'll update this page once one becomes available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

