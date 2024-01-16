The new series stars Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David and Kimiko Glenn among others, but when is it being released, what is it about and who else features in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about Hazbin Hotel.

When will Hazbin Hotel be released?

Husk, Charlie Morningstar and Angel Dust in Hazbin Hotel.

The first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel will be released at once on 19th January 2024 on Prime Video. Following this, two episodes will roll out weekly, with the final two arriving on 2nd February.

This means the series will be arriving almost five years since the pilot went live on YouTube in 2019.

What is Hazbin Hotel about?

Vaggie in Hazbin Hotel.

Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated musical series, created by Vivienne Medrano, and based on her animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019, which gained over 92 million views.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.

"After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven.

"While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner, Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side.

"When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavours, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality."

Hazbin Hotel cast - who stars in the Prime Video series?

Husk in Hazbin Hotel.

The cast of Hazbin Hotel is led by Girls5Eva star Erika Henningsen, along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, Rick and Morty's Keith David and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Kimiko Glenn.

Here's a full list of the central cast for the series:

Erika Henningsen as Charlie

Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie

Keith David as Husk

Kimiko Glenn as Niffty

Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious

Blake Roman as Angel Dust

Amir Talai as Alastor

Christian Borle as Vo

Joel Perez as Valentino

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hazbin Hotel trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Hazbin Hotel right here now.

Hazbin Hotel launches exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 19th January – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.