The series has predominantly gone down well with critics since it debuted, but when will fans get a chance to watch the fifth episode? And what is the release schedule for the rest of the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Hazbin Hotel.

When is Hazbin Hotel episode 5 out on Prime Video?

Husk, Charlie Morningstar and Angel Dust in Hazbin Hotel.

The first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel were released on Prime Video in one go, on Thursday 18th January in the US and early morning on Friday 19th January in the UK.

The series will now switch to releasing two episodes a week rather than four, meaning that both episodes 5 and 6 will be released at once on Friday 26th January on Prime Video in the UK.

Hazbin Hotel release schedule

The release schedule for Hazbin Hotel can be somewhat confusing, so if you want a full rundown of when each of the episodes will arrive, we've got you covered.

The season will run from 19th January to 3rd February 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – Overture – Friday 19th January 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Radio Killed the Video Star – Friday 19th January 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Scrambled Eggs – Friday 19th January 2024 (out now)

Episode 4 – Masquerade – Friday 19th January 2024 (out now)

Episode 5 – Dad Beat Dad – Friday 26th January 2024

Episode 6 – Welcome to Heaven – Friday 26th January 2024

Episode 7 – Hello Rosie – Friday 3rd February 2024

Episode 8 – The Show Must Go On – Friday 3rd February 2024

Hazbin Hotel release time

Each new batch of episodes of Hazbin Hotel will arrive on Prime Video at 5pm Pacific Time in the US on a Thursday, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 1am GMT each Friday.

What is Hazbin Hotel about?

Hazbin Hotel. Courtesy of Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel is based on a pilot which was released on YouTube in 2019, and which gained over 92 million views. Both the original pilot and the subsequent series were created by Vivienne Medrano.

The official synopsis for the animated musical series says: "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.

"After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven.

"While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner, Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side.

"When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavours, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality."

