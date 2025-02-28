Her sudden return will prompt some major reflection for Séamus (Paddy Considine), the town's trusted GP and Wendy's former flame, upon whom she is now seeking revenge.

Small Town, Big Story boasts an ensemble cast comprised of familiar faces, including O'Dowd himself in a supporting role, as well as up and coming talents – here's your guide to the eccentric residents of Drumbán.

Small Town, Big Story cast: Full list of actors and characters

Christina Hendricks and Paddy Considine star in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Here's an overview of the full Small Town, Big Story cast – read on for more detailed profiles on the key characters and actors, including where you might have seen them before.

Christina Hendricks as Wendy Patterson

Paddy Considine as Séamus Proctor

David Rawle as Sonny Proctor

Eileen Walsh as Catherine Proctor

Clarke Peters as Chet Donald

Tim Heidecker as Brad

Leia Murphy as Joanne Proctor

Patrick Martins as Jules O’Brien

Evanne Kilgallon as Shelly McGoldrick

Andrew Bennett as Barry Battles

Ruth McCabe as Betty Battles

David Wilmot as Keith McCurdle

Susan Lynch as Jemima Rowland

Sam C Wilson as Big Jim

Michėle Forbes as Barbara

Peter McGann as Matt Magee

Chris O'Dowd as Jack E McCarthy

Jamie Michie as Pubba McGoldrick

Ian McElhinney as Reverend Patterson

Christina Hendricks as Wendy Patterson

Christina Hendricks stars in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Who is Wendy Patterson? Wendy is a Hollywood film producer, hailing from the quaint Irish town of Drumbán. She left many years earlier following an unexplainable incident that she needed to get away from. Now, she's heading back to location scout for a major blockbuster, reuniting her with an estranged flame from her youth.

What else has Christina Hendricks been in? Hendricks is best known for her celebrated turn as Joan in the period drama Mad Men. More recently, she's starred in Sky series Tin Star and crime comedy-drama Good Girls, in addition to a guest appearance in Hacks season 3 and a voice role in Toy Story 4.

Paddy Considine as Séamus Proctor

Paddy Considine stars in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Who is Séamus Proctor? Séamus is a doctor, born and raised in Drumbán, who decided to stay there after Wendy skipped across the pond. Although he's a pillar of the local community, his domestic life is hitting a rough patch, with his marriage deteriorating and his kids struggling to find their path in life. The return of his former flame forces him to address certain secrets he's been keeping for many years.

What else has Paddy Considine been in? Considine recently earned acclaim for his harrowing portrayal of King Viserys in House of the Dragon season 1. His other work includes Tyrannosaur, Peaky Blinders, Informer and The Suspicions of Mr Whicher.

Chris O'Dowd plays Jack E McCarthy

Chris O'Dowd and Christina Hendricks star in Small Town, Big Story. Sky UK Limited

Who is Jack E McCarthy? Jack is the author of I Am Celt, which Wendy is adapting into a major Hollywood film.

What else has Chris O'Dowd been in? O'Dowd rose to fame in the cast of Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd, which he followed with roles in US comedy features Gulliver's Travels, Bridesmaids and Friends with Kids. He previously created and starred in Sky comedy Moone Boy. Most recently, he starred in Apple TV+ comedy-drama The Big Door Prize.

David Rawle as Sonny Proctor

David Rawle stars in Small Town, Big Story Sky

Who is Sonny Proctor? Sonny is the son of Séamus and Eileen, who recently dropped out of studying medicine at university. He's now working as a temporary receptionist at his father's General Practice, but has no real plan for his long-term future.

What else has David Rawle been in? Rawle previously starred opposite Chris O'Dowd in his earlier Sky series Moone Boy.

Eileen Walsh as Catherine Proctor

Eileen Walsh stars in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Who is Catherine Proctor? Catherine is a school teacher and the wife of Séamus, with whom she has two children. They've been together for a long time and the spark seems to be fizzling out. In fact, she's currently having an affair with a colleague at work, which has so far gone undetected. Catherine is a wheelchair user after suffering a car crash which is shrouded in secrecy.

What else has Eileen Walsh been in? Walsh recently appeared opposite Cillian Murphy in acclaimed drama film Small Things Like These. She also previously collaborated with Paddy Considine on the independent 2021 flick Wolf. Her television credits include Catastrophe, Patrick Melrose and Death in Paradise.

Tim Heidecker as Brad

Tim Heidecker. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Brad? Brad is Wendy's colleague at her Hollywood film studio. He's an obnoxious character with bad ideas and a rather antagonistic relationship with Wendy.

What else has Tim Heidecker been in? Heidecker is known for his comedy double act with Eric Wareheim, producing several projects together under the title of Tim & Eric. He's also appeared in I Think You Should Leave, Our Flag Means Death and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Leia Murphy as Joanne Proctor

Leia Murphy stars in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Who is Joanne Proctor? Joanne is Séamus's daughter, who is approaching her 18th birthday. She's a well-liked and talented student with a bright future, but her messy parents risk capsizing all of her hard work.

What else has Leia Murphy been in? Murphy has previously appeared in RTÉ soap opera Fair City.

Patrick Martins as Jules O'Brien

Patrick Martins stars in Small Town, Big Story. Sky

Who is Jules? Jules is working with Wendy on I Am Celt, the blockbuster filming in Drumbán.

What else has Patrick Martins been in? Martins has previously appeared in ITV dramas Redemption and The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

Small Town, Big Story is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

