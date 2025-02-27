It had been rumoured back in October 2023 and then announced the following month that Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy were set to star in the new series.

It was understood that the show will follow the conflict between two warring families based in London, both of whom have vast criminal enterprises spanning the entire globe.

While character details have not yet been revealed by Paramount Plus, it was previously reported that Brosnan would play Harrigan family head Conrad, with Mirren as his formidable wife, Maeve.

Hardy is set to appear as their "fiercely loyal fixer", whose job it is to protect them "at all costs".

Further casting has now been confirmed, with the likes of Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons) and Anson Boon (Pistol) all joining the ensemble.

Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore) and Emily Barber (Industry) also round out the cast.

According to the offical teaser: "As the head of an organised crime family, MobLand centres around Brosnan’s character who is fighting for power within a global crime syndicate."

At the time of Brosnan, Mirren and Hardy's casting announcement in November, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, commented: "Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honoured to have them lead the cast for Guy Ritchie’s new global, original series.

"Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand-defining series for Showtime on Paramount Plus."

It was previously reported that filming for the series took place late last year, so while it looks like quite the quick turnaround to release, Ritchie fans will undoubtedly be excited to get not just an action-packed organised crime show to look forward to, but also one helmed by a former Bond himself.

It'll be quite the jam-packed run of projects for fans of Hardy also, with the star confirmed to lead new thriller movie Havoc, which comes to Netflix this April and has just released an exciting teaser.

MobLand will premiere on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March.

