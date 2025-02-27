Elsewhere, Philip Glenister plays Arthur Wakefield, a wealthy business owner whose daughter-in-law has been murdered – but that isn't initially what he had hoped for.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Glenister explained that had he first thought he might be playing Charlie Hungerford before he was briefed the role had been gender-swapped for the reboot.

"My first thought was, when I spoke to my agent, I want to play Charlie Hungerford, basically because obviously I knew I'd be too old for Bergerac," he began. "You get to that stage where you’re too old for these parts now."

Zoë Wanamaker and Damien Molony star in Bergerac. U

Glenister's ambition for playing Hungerford stemmed from the character always playing golf or sipping a cocktail by the pool.

He told RadioTimes.com: "Every time Jim would turn up, Bergerac, he'd say, 'Charlie, a word' – and he'd be like, 'not now, Jim, I'm busy.' That would be it. So I could do that easy, but then they said, 'Well, they're going in a a different direction with that. They're going to cast Zoë, make Charlie Hungerford the mother-in-law as opposed to the father-in-law.

"So it's like, okay, but there is a part they want to know if you'd be interested in doing, which is the guest lead in the first season of this, Arthur Wakefield, so I read it, I think they had the first script, and I said yeah, it could be fun."

Viewers will have to tune in tonight to find out just how Arthur Wakefield finds himself entangled in Bergerac's world.

Bergerac premieres on U&Drama on Thursday 27th February 2025.

