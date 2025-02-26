The film has been described as director Gareth Evans's (Gangs of London, The Raid) "love letter to the heroic bloodshed genre' the films that came out of Hong Kong in the '80s and '90s".

You can watch the full trailer below.

While the trailer ensures not to give too much away, Netflix has provided extra details of what to expect in this high-octane thriller, with the synopsis reading: "In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops.

"When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past."

Tom Hardy and Jessie Mei Li in Havoc. Netflix

Speaking earlier this year at a Next on Netflix event, Hardy's co-star Jessie Mei Li revealed how "unpredictable" some of the actor's ad libs were on set.

The Shadow and Bone star said: "Oh yeah, some of Tom’s ad libs were... I don’t think I can repeat them! But yeah, it was really fun. And I think that was the fun thing working with Tom and Gareth, it was so open and we were able to experiment.

"Tom's a very unpredictable actor and I really like that, it kept things exciting. So we ended up finding lots of things, quite often on the day, that we would work out. It was really fun."

Alongside Hardy and Mei Li, the film also stars Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Havoc will stream on Netflix on Friday 25th April. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

