It's doubtless a watershed moment for the blockbuster film series: Broccoli and Wilson took up the stewardship of the movies from their father/step-father (respectively) Albert R 'Cubby' Broccoli, who had served as producer since 1962's inaugural entry Dr No.

But what does Amazon taking creative control actually mean?

It's not a simple swap, with a movie studio stepping in directly for Broccoli and Wilson – instead, Amazon MGM Studios will now oversee all creative decisions related to the franchise, including the selection of producers for future James Bond films, i.e. Broccoli and Wilson's replacements.

Amazon just gained full creative control over Bond, and given the franchise’s importance, the studio will likely want to keep a firm grip on its direction rather than handing it entirely to an outsider, which makes it more likely that an internal executive will take a leadership role.

The most probable outcome is Amazon assigning an internal executive to oversee the franchise while hiring external creative talent – directors, writers, and possibly a new producer – to shape the films, ideally a person or persons with a proven track record in high-profile action or Bond-esque film thrillers.

Sean Connery and Daniela Bianchi in 1963's From Russia, With Love. Bettmann/Getty Images

Those we can expect to have a say in Bond's future include: Jennifer Salke (head of Amazon MGM Studios who has overseen the studio’s growing investment in blockbuster content), Julie Rapaport (co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, who has overseen big-budget productions like Air and The Tomorrow War), and Courtenay Valenti (head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios and formerly of Warner Bros, where she worked on Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight trilogy).

Again, though, these figures would be fulfilling more of a strategic oversight position and should not be considered direct replacements for Broccoli and Wilson, who weren’t just producers but the gatekeepers of Bond’s creative identity – shoes which will still need filling.

In short: Amazon executives will control Bond’s business direction, while external talent – albeit creatives selected by Amazon – will determine its creative vision. All of which means that the selection of Bond's next creative overseer – whether they fill a producer, director or writer role, or some combination of all three – is pivotal.

So, who could be a contender to take up the reins and boldly lead Bond into an uncertain future? Who, to put it another way, will be the 007 franchise's version of Marvel Studios' creative producer Kevin Feige? (It's unlikely to be Feige himself, who currently remains employed by Disney – and has in recent days been linked to a move to Lucasfilm as long-serving boss Kathleen Kennedy's replacement.)

Christopher Nolan. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Christopher Nolan would for many be a dream pick – a self-professed Bond fan who has often cited the series as an influence and showcased a passion in 2010's Inception and 2020's Tenet for high-concept espionage thrillers.

But it's difficult to imagine the Oscar-winning filmmaker wanting to attach himself to the franchise long-term, and it's easy to imagine that his insistence on creative control might clash with Amazon’s broader commercial goals.

Perhaps more feasible is Kingsman and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn, another 007 aficionado who clearly understands the appeal of old-school espionage with a modern twist.

Back in 2014, Vaughn told Empire that the head of MGM had offered him the job of helming 2006's Casino Royale – though GoldenEye's Martin Campbell would eventually take up the director's chair – and just last year he called Bond a "huge influence" during an appearance on the Inside Total Film podcast.

"I think the Bond world is the Broccoli [family] world, and they’re the master of that domain," he said then. "I can’t see them wanting me to be anywhere near it."

Could recent developments re-open the door for Vaughn?

Read more:

Simon Kinberg – former producer on the X-Men films and The Martian – also has extensive experience in blockbuster filmmaking and handling large franchises. "I love the classic spy movies," he told DiscussingFilm in 2022 while promoting his directorial debut, spy thriller The 355.

"I grew up on James Bond movies, they’re among my favourite. I’d say Bond and Star Wars were, like, the most seminal movies for me growing up."

There's also the possibility that Amazon might take a bigger swing and opt for a more wildcard pick: Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recruited to polish the script for 2021's No Time to Die, so could she extend her association to become 007's next creative principal?

She already has an existing deal with Amazon Studios, where she's currently developing a Tomb Raider series with Sophie Turner attached to lead.

Amazon now stands at a crossroads with Bond, holding the keys to one of cinema’s most iconic franchises. The choices made in the coming months – whether in selecting a singular creative force to guide the series or assembling a dynamic team of visionaries – will define the beloved character's next era.

In the end, the right creative steward won’t just shape the next film – they’ll be responsible for safeguarding the very essence of Bond for years to come.

