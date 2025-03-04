The series will see their formidable operation tussling for power within a global crime syndicate, with Brosnan's Conrad making no shortage of deadly threats in this 90-second teaser alone.

However, he adds that his wife, Maeve, is the "brains behind the charm" and the "most dangerous of all" as the only one able to get through to Conrad and keep him composed as the stakes rise ever higher.

If you're intrigued by what anarchy the series has in store, check out the first trailer for MobLand below, which follows first-look photos that dropped late last week.

The series premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

On casting the main trio, Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy commented: "Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honoured to have them lead the cast for Guy Ritchie’s new global, original series.

"Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand-defining series for Showtime on Paramount Plus."

Adding to the star power is the MobLand supporting cast, which includes Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas) and Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy).

Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci's Demons) and Emily Barber (Industry) also feature in the upcoming series.

