Pierce Brosnan would be interested in James Bond return – but thinks it needs "fresh blood"
The actor opened up about reprising the role ahead of playing a crime boss in Guy Ritchie's MobLand.
Change is afoot for the James Bond franchise. Not only did long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson recently step down, but there's sill a big question mark over who might take on the 007 mantle.
While most bets are on up-and-coming stars, perhaps the answer lies in bringing back a previous incarnation, even if only to play an older version of the iconic character.
Luckily, Pierce Brosnan could be convinced.
The Thomas Crown Affair star recently told GQ that he would be "interested" in reprising the role, which he played from 1995 to 2002, across four films.
"Of course, how could I not be interested?" he said when asked if he would consider returning, before continuing, "But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so.
"It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart."
He went on to add: "I think that it's best left to another man, really. Fresh blood."
Before he gets a chance to don the designer suit again, however, Brosnan is set to be on the other side of the law as a crime boss – married to Helen Mirren no less – in Guy Ritchie's upcoming drama MobLand.
The MobLand trailer also recently gave us a first look at next Bond contender Tom Hardy as the mob's loyal fixer.
If the pair don't get to team up in the spy franchise, at least we'll get to see them extort their way to the top together as gangsters.
MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.
