Luckily, Pierce Brosnan could be convinced.

The Thomas Crown Affair star recently told GQ that he would be "interested" in reprising the role, which he played from 1995 to 2002, across four films.

"Of course, how could I not be interested?" he said when asked if he would consider returning, before continuing, "But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so.

"It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart."

The World Is Not Enough. Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

He went on to add: "I think that it's best left to another man, really. Fresh blood."

Before he gets a chance to don the designer suit again, however, Brosnan is set to be on the other side of the law as a crime boss – married to Helen Mirren no less – in Guy Ritchie's upcoming drama MobLand.

The MobLand trailer also recently gave us a first look at next Bond contender Tom Hardy as the mob's loyal fixer.

If the pair don't get to team up in the spy franchise, at least we'll get to see them extort their way to the top together as gangsters.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama and Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.