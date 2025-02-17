James Norton calls odds on James Bond casting and rumours "bemusing"
Speculation was in overdrive after fans spotted a "hint" he could be the next Bond.
Long has the next James Bond rumour mill been churning, and while an announcement doesn't seem to be imminent, that hasn't stopped expectant fans from theorising who could next step into the 007 tux.
Over the years, the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton among many more have all been predicted to take over the role, and Norton has recently addressed what he thinks of the rumours.
Attending last night's EE BAFTA Film Awards, Norton addressed claims a "clue" had been left in his latest series Playing Nice that hinted at him becoming the next Bond.
When told by Alex Zane he was still the favourite to take over from Daniel Craig, Norton said: "Am I? Whoever's deciding on these odds needs to get a new job."
The clue in question was during a scene in the ITV drama where Norton's character was the only person not wearing a tuxedo at a black-tie event, and rather just a suit.
This added to the long-standing belief that an actor playing James Bond is not allowed to wear a tuxedo in other projects.
Upon hearing the supposed clue, Norton said sarcastically: "If that's not evidence to seal the deal, I don't know what is."
He continued: "It's got nothing to do with the fact that the character felt uncomfortable wearing a tux and was a bit low-key, that's clearly irrelevant.
"It's clear undeniable, what can I say, you got me! Whoever's spotted that, 10 points, well done. I'm definitely not."
When asked how he felt about the rumours, Norton admitted he finds it "so weird and bemusing".
"But yet again, it's based on pure speculation and it makes for a good little clickbait moment in the media," he said. "Other than that, it's just fun and bemusing."
