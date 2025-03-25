Wavewalker tells the story of how Heywood's parents took her on a trip around the world on a sailing boat when she was aged 7, in a journey which ended up lasting for a decade.

Norton revealed the news himself at Series Mania, as reported by Deadline, explaining that he will play the "amazing role" of Heywood's father in the show.

Read more:

He said: "What starts as a dream as this roguish father paints this beautiful picture about this trip that is meant to take a year or two, takes about 10.

"The two children were basically enslaved by their father as crew members on this boat. He denied them a youth and an education.

"It’s about the against the odds fight for life and education, and the struggle between this very charismatic father, who loves his daughters very dearly, and the cruelty that he puts on them."

Jack Thorne. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Norton and Thorne recently teamed up for Netflix film Joy, and this new series will take the same format of Adolescence, comprising four episodes - although, unlike in that series, they are not expected to be made up of one take.

Norton will soon be seen in BBC drama King and Conqueror, in which he plays Harold, Earl of Wessex opposite Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's William, Duke of Normandy.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.