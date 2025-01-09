Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire channels hard-edged cop in hilarious ad
Lancashire stars in a new advert for Yorkshire Tea – and it's just like Catherine Cawood is back!
It's been close to two years since Sarah Lancashire mesmerised audiences once again with her performance as Catherine Cawood in the third and final season of Happy Valley – but it looks like she's not quite got the character out of her system just yet.
Lancashire – who recently starred in Netflix's Christmas-set spy saga Black Doves – can now be seen channelling her iconic character in a brand new advert for Yorkshire Tea, which debuted on TV last night (Wednesday 8th January).
In the one-minute clip, Lancashire plays a security guard who is tasked with working out which employee is responsible for the theft of some biscuits at Yorkshire Tea headquarters.
Her no-nonsense interrogation style is very reminiscent of Catherine, and unsurprisingly leads to her solving the case in triumphant style, before a voice-over says: "Yorkshire Tea, where everything's done properly."
You can watch the advert in full below:
Back in 2023, the enormously-praised Happy Valley finale became the most watched drama episode of the year, and Lancashire's co-star James Norton recently recalled to RadioTimes.com just how special it was to act opposite her in the memorable climatic scene.
"There's something wonderful about filming when, like, the stage, the acting space... we were in a studio for that final scene. So, you know, you're in this massive, like, aircraft carrier, [with] hundreds of people, lights, toys, you know, it's a crazy hive of energy and activity," he explained.
"And then Sarah comes in, one of the greatest actresses living, giving one of her greatest performances, giving the finale. And I just remember sitting there going, 'F**k me. It does not get better than this. This is amazing.'"
Happy Valley is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer.
