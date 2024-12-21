Black Doves season 2 officially confirmed by Netflix – Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return
Christmas has come early for fans of Black Doves, which has officially been renewed for season 2 by Netflix.
The streamer shared the news on its social media channels with a very on brand announcement featuring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw as assassins Helen and Sam.
In the clip, the pair toast the show's success before each unwrapping a bullet, which they then drop into their respective champagne glasses.
Enjoy the renewal announcement below.
Joe Barton's spy thriller stars Knightley as Helen, a spy who has been living under cover for years as the wife of a top British politician.
But when her secret lover becomes the victim of a targeted assassination, she is determined to hunt down those responsible and make them pay.
For those of you who have boxed off the series, we have a handy ending explained for you right here – and Barton himself has also revealed the identity of *that* mystery woman, who appears in the final scene.
While Netflix has only just officially announced the show's renewal, Barton also revealed that season 2 had already been given the thumbs up before the show had even made its debut.
"It's never happened before," he said. "Most things I work on get cancelled almost instantly.
"So, I was all prepared to have a really nervous Christmas this year. I was on holiday, and in an Italian supermarket, when I got a call from the producers saying, 'Come home, you need to start writing, we're doing more.'"
Alongside Knightley and Whishaw, we'd also expect to see Sarah Lancashire return as Helen's handler Reed.
Other faces who could return are Omari Douglas, Andrew Buchan, Ella Lily Hyland and Gabrielle Creevy.
Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix.
