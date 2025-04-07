Mark Herbert, founder and chief exec of Warp, said: “Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences.

“Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”

Emily Feller, chief creative officer and exec producer, added: “This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world. We imagine highlighting how resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times.

“Through this lens, an adaptation of the incredible film can reexamine its significance for then and for now – allowing us to engage with a modern audience."

Barry Hines, the writer of Threads, on set in Sheffield in 1984. BBC Photo Sales

Not much else is known about the reboot at this stage, or which, if any, original cast members might make a return.

Set in Sheffield, the documentary-style film was directed by Mick Jackson and written by the late Barry Hines, and starred Reece Dinsdale as main character Jimmy Kemp.

