Show writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson were invited by Sir Keir Starmer to Downing Street to take part in a discussion about the potential negative impacts of the internet and social media on young people.

The show, which focuses on a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his female classmate, was lauded by Stamer as "a torch that shines intensely brightly on a combination of issues that many people don't know how to respond to".

The prime minister confirmed that he had watched Adolescence with his teenage children, describing the show as "really hard to watch".

"To be honest, as a dad, I have not found it easy viewing," he explained, focusing especially on "the devastating effect of misogyny" and "the dangers of online radicalisation".

Both Thorne and Johnson have been open about their thoughts that more needs to be done to remedy these issues, with Thorne calling for the banning of smartphones and social media for under 16s.

Thorne acknowledged how important the meeting had been, especially in terms of how it allowed charities and youth groups "the opportunity to have conversations that they haven't had before," and that "might lead to a policy change and things being made better for young people".

The prime minister described Adolescence as "really hard to watch". Carl Court/Getty Images Carl Court/Getty Images

In response to calls for action, Netflix has confirmed that the show will be made available to screen in schools for free, with the prime minister encouraging this "important initiative".

Having it so readily available for young people to watch in schools is viewed by the prime minister as an ideal way to start conversations about the issues it covers.

"As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they're seeing, and exploring the conversations they're having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences."

But on the long-term solutions to these issues, the prime minister was keen to make clear that there is no quick fix, clarifying that there isn't "some policy level that can be pulled".

"It's actually much bigger than that, almost a cultural issue," he explained.

As for the future of the show itself, star Stephen Graham has hinted at the possibility of a second season, but for the moment, everything remains very much up in the air.

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.