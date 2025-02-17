The gripping trailer sees a man with a gun enter a home to kill members of a family before the police and ambulance arrive as its revealed they've been in witness protection.

"I'm neck deep in it," Finneran's character can be heard saying before she is told by Ace Bhatti's character: "Then keep your head down and your mouth shut."

The trailer ends with the chilling words: "Don't trust anyone..."

The synopsis reads: "Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Finneran) – a single mum, juggling a difficult divorce and a sick father – finds herself at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit.

"Professionally compromised by a secret affair with a colleague, she is determined to uncover the true source of corruption within the police.

"Liz will stop at nothing to redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses and her own family safe. Even if it means breaking all the rules."

Telling the story of "a tough but increasingly isolated and under suspicion police officer as she is pulled into a dangerous conspiracy where nothing is as it seems", the six-parter is inspired by a real-life witness protection officer who served as a consultant on the series.

Protection is coming to ITV and ITV this spring.

