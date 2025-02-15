Bridgerton's Luke Thompson reveals why he didn't take advice from co-stars ahead of season 4
"I think there could be an amazing book written about how everyone's done it because it's so personal."
We may not expect to see Bridgerton back on Netflix with its fourth season until 2026, but that doesn't mean fans aren't getting any treats this year.
Far from it, as on Friday 14th February, which just so happened to be Valentine's Day, Netflix and Shondaland hosted a fan event for the show called Season of Love.
The event took place in London and saw showrunner Jess Brownell, Benedict star Luke Thompson and season 4's new female lead Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie Baek, taking part in a Q&A moderated by Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Roshuevel.
During the Q&A, Thompson revealed whether he spoke with any of his predecessors in the show's male lead role - Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton - to get their advice.
"I was tempted to ask," he said, as reported by People. "I was tempted and then I thought, no, I'm just going to find out myself — how I want, how I feel, how it feels to me."
He added: "I think there could be an amazing book written about how everyone's done it because it's so personal. And it says so much about that person. That's the beauty of the show. A different flavour [each season]."
Read more:
- Bridgerton season 4 teased in table read with new leads plus returning stars
- Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker features with Sex Education and Bridgerton stars in first look at Toxic Town
Ha said the same, adding that she "kind of wanted to just feel this journey for myself and kind of figure out the wars on my own".
However, she did say she has been in touch with some of her predecessors - with the list including Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan - and that they simply said: "If you want advice, please reach out. But don’t get too scared. The fans are amazing."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
At the event, it was also confirmed that Ashley will be returning to the cast as Kate Sharma after Jonathan Bailey, who plays her husband Anthony, confirmed his involvement in season 4 last year.
Bailey previously said of the show: "What an amazing thing to be a part of. There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great. So I'll always pop back and say hello."
Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.