The event took place in London and saw showrunner Jess Brownell, Benedict star Luke Thompson and season 4's new female lead Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie Baek, taking part in a Q&A moderated by Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Roshuevel.

During the Q&A, Thompson revealed whether he spoke with any of his predecessors in the show's male lead role - Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton - to get their advice.

"I was tempted to ask," he said, as reported by People. "I was tempted and then I thought, no, I'm just going to find out myself — how I want, how I feel, how it feels to me."

He added: "I think there could be an amazing book written about how everyone's done it because it's so personal. And it says so much about that person. That's the beauty of the show. A different flavour [each season]."

Ha said the same, adding that she "kind of wanted to just feel this journey for myself and kind of figure out the wars on my own".

Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

However, she did say she has been in touch with some of her predecessors - with the list including Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan - and that they simply said: "If you want advice, please reach out. But don’t get too scared. The fans are amazing."

At the event, it was also confirmed that Ashley will be returning to the cast as Kate Sharma after Jonathan Bailey, who plays her husband Anthony, confirmed his involvement in season 4 last year.

Bailey previously said of the show: "What an amazing thing to be a part of. There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great. So I'll always pop back and say hello."

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

