"But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances – circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)," reads the official description.

Yerin Ha. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Speaking to TUDUM about what drew her to the role, Ha said: "She immediately has obstacles – something that she constantly has to overcome, whether it's this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict."

But sadly, we won't get to see Sophie in action until 2026.

More like this

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly," showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter. "But they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

She continued: "And then writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace - we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in the range."

It's far from ideal, but we know it'll be worth the wait – and it gives Ha and Thompson plenty of time to nail the choreography.

"We had a dance rehearsal today," said Thompson. "I've only stepped on Yerin's toes once, which is good."

Ha went on to say that their lessons have been "really special and very vulnerable", and that "the dancing is like an extension of their emotions, and a way for them to connect".

Brownell previously told The Hollywood Reporter that "it was too early" to have Benedict settle down in season 3.

"He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season," she added.

But the time has finally cometh.

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.