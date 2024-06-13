"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly," Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter. "But they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

She continued: "And then writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up but somewhere in the range."

Victor Alli as John Stirling and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

So, with season 4 being very far off, is there any hint of which sibling could be the focus? Not yet.

Fans have been speculating that the next season could focus on Benedict Bridgerton, if the series was to go back and follow the order of the books, but with the introduction of the Earl of Kilmartin and teasings of Eloise's love story – it could be any of the Bridgerton siblings!

"It's possible that we will continue to go out of order," Brownell previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season 3. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."

With the attention focused on Benedict, Luke Thompson has been sure to steer away from adding to the speculation.

When asked if Benedict's love story could be next during an appearance on The View, Thompson joked: "How dare you ask me such personal questions?"

He added: "I don't know. I know that it's so lovely [and] that one of the best things about a TV job is that you get to really explore a character long-form like that and fill him in slowly. So as long as I keep getting to do that."

Dearest reader, you will just have to wait and see!

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

