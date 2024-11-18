Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Bailey reaffirmed that Bridgerton fans can expect to see him in season four, which is currently underway in its production.

When asked by Meyers if Bridgerton ever gets old, Bailey said: "No. Well, it changes every year – every two years.

"What an amazing thing to be a part of. There’s gonna be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great. So I’ll always pop back and say hello."

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Ruth Gemmell as Anthony, Kate and Violet Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bailey, of course, will next be seen on the big screen in Wicked Part One alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, but is also poised to be thrust back into the spotlight in 2025 with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth.

He will star in the new Jurassic World film alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, with the second Wicked film also set for release at the tail end of 2025.

Nevertheless, Bailey's fan-favourite Bridgerton role won't be coming to an end just yet – which will undoubtedly come as great news to fans after the departure of season one leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

Bailey recently made comments of a similar effect while appearing on Good Morning America, saying of filming Bridgerton season 4: "I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning. I look forward to reading the scripts."

He added: "Obviously being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go."

The fourth season of Bridgerton may not be coming to Netflix any time soon but it will be focusing on Benedict (Luke Thompson), who is also the focus of the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman.

It was previously announced that Yerin Ha had been cast as Benedict's love interest for the fourth season, Sophie Baek. The streamer teased: "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down - until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

But the new season won't be coming out for some time, as showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

"And then writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up but somewhere in the range."

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

