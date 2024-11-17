A new post to the show's social media channels tells fans that the team are "very close" to completing filming on the next batch of episodes, but the lengthy post-production process means "there is much more work still to be done".

The update came with an image from the set showing actor Zephryn Taitte as Cyril, husband to absent nurse Lucille, performing an "important scene" for season 14, which could well make some viewers a bit weepy.

The caption reads: "The end is approaching... With all this talk of endings, we thought we'd share a little technical detail from this behind-scenes picture of Zephryn Taitte (Cyril), as he completes a close up for an important [season 14] scene."

The post proceeds to explain why sometimes clapperboards will be held upside-down during filming, indicating to editors that it is an "end slate", which is sometimes preferred for efficiency and for particularly charged scenes.

It continues: "Maybe we want to go straight for a second try, or we don't want to break up the emotional mood the actors have built up... Our actors are no strangers to end slates and emotional moods – and let's just say this last episode has been very full of emotional end slates."

It remains to be seen what this cryptic comment could mean for Cyril and the other residents of Poplar, who have faced some trying personal and professional challenges in recent seasons.

Call the Midwife season 13 saw Cyril settle into life without Lucille, who returned to Jamaica after suffering mental health issues, with star Taitte telling RadioTimes.com and other press at the time that "the door's always open" for her possible return.

"It’d be lovely to see Leonie [Elliott, co-star] again," he added.

Call the Midwife returns on Christmas Day. Season 14 premieres next year. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

