"Who doesn't love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree?" said creator and writer Heidi Thomas OBE.

"When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn't resist!"

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris added: "For the first time, viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans."

Fred Buckle, played by Cliff Parisi, dressed as Santa in the 2024 Call the Midwife Christmas special. BBC/Nealstreet Productions

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt hailed Call the Midwife as "one of UK television's most popular festive traditions".

She continued: "And this year we wanted to go even better, with Call the Midwife's biggest Christmas ever!

"Heidi and the team have lined up an absolute treat, with two irresistible episodes packed full of everything fans will love about this very special series at Christmas time."

Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner. BBC/Nealstreet Productions

All of the "well-loved characters" will be back for the two-parter, which picks up in Christmas 1969.

The midwives are "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to", while Poplar also welcomes a funfair, which adds "a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape".

But there will be challenges, including influenza and the Hong Kong flu, not to mention an escaped prisoner.

As the neighbourhood prepares for a carol concert, "fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins".

The cast of Call the Midwife in the 2024 Christmas special. BBC/Nealstreet Productions

Elsewhere, "the Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal, Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas".

Violet also has her hands full hosting a mince pie competition, "but the Buckles' preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil".

Filming on season 14 is well under way, with eight new episodes arriving in 2025. And with season 15 already having been confirmed, Call the Midwife will be on our screen until 2026 at least.

Glad Tidings, indeed.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

