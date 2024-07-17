Shared to Facebook, the post reads: "What better place to show you our progress than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen.

"That remark may seem surprising. Surely the birthing room is the most important driver of the action? Or the darkest parts of Poplar?

"Yes, those places are important. But the one indispensable scene in every episode is the place where our characters can share their thoughts together, and comprehend things that have happened to them as a community.

More like this

"It's the place where we shed light on our characters' personalities - how they might interact with each other. Also, it's a place for humour. And cake!"

Laura Main, Stephen McGann, April Rae Hoang and Alice Brown star in Call the Midwife. Call the Midwife

The post continues: "In this shot, director Syd Macartney discusses the important elements of the forthcoming dining room scene with Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and the team.

"A dining room scene takes longer to film, because there are usually lots of people present. Each character will have their moment for dialogue, or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say - even if they're not speaking."

Alongside the post was a picture (which you can see above) which shows director Syd Macartney hard at work and the group of all sat around a table together.

If the teaser description is anything to go by, could there be some tension afoot? Who out of the group of midwives and nuns aren't speaking?

Read more:

While we may now have a few burning questions for the season, we'll have to wait until 2025 for the new instalment.

But we do have the exciting Christmas 2024 special to look forward to as well, which will surely bridge the gap for fans until a fresh batch of episodes in the new year.

We've already known that work on the 14th season is well under way, with a picture being published earlier this year, in April, teasing some of the fun that could be set to come in the Turner family home.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On the release of that picture, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set.

"Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.