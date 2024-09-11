Asked about what fans can expect from this year's special, McGann said: "It is all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife."

Meanwhile, Gethings teased: "There will be tears and laughter, it's heartwarming as always. It's about community but yeah, they're always tested at Christmas, it's not just about cuddles and Horlicks."

Brielle Olayleye as Esther Chidozie, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica,

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner and Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

McGann then added: "And it's a very special episode, Christmas for us in our show, and that's the one people particularly respond to. I think it comes in as part of the festival and the year, which we're incredible flattered by, but it makes it that bit more special. Christmas is a special one."

McGann also spoke about what it means to see the show included on this year's shortlist at the NTAs, explaining: "It's lovely! I'm amazed, because it's always done by the public, and we were just saying, [the fact] that we get through like this after so many years, that we're even shortlisted, it's something we never, ever take for granted.

"And a message for everyone who did vote for us: thank you very much. It does mean a lot to us. We love our show, but we love it when people respond in that wonderful way."

A picture from behind the scenes of filming on this year's Christmas special was posted on Call the Midwife social channels earlier this year, putting the Turner family front and centre.

The caption alongside the image said: "With each passing year, the Turner children grow up even faster than before! And with each season they become better friends - and they have so much more fun while on set with us.

"It warms the heart to see how well they all get on - and their friendship group is always open to the young guest actors who come along to play important featured characters in our episodes."

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

