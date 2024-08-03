Pictured is Myla Park, April Rae Hoang (May), Alice Brown (Angela), and Edward Shaw (Ned), with the former set to play an important role alongside Patrick and Shelagh Turner's children.

"With each passing year, the Turner children grow up even faster than before! And with each season they become better friends - and they have so much more fun while on set with us," the caption read.

"It warms the heart to see how well they all get on - and their friendship group is always open to the young guest actors who come along to play important featured characters in our episodes."

While it isn't clear who exactly Myla will be playing, it'll certainly be something to do with their Turner family, with Call the Midwife teasing that the next time fans see Myla, "it'll be in a more dramatic context".

Filming for this year's Christmas special began back in April, with the BBC drama confirming production was underway, revealing that it will open up with the Turners.

"We begin our filming season in Christmas 1969, before we move on to the new year, and our new series 14 episodes," the caption read.

"This yuletide marks a poignant turning point - as it's the last time we'll be filming in the swinging sixties! Next stop: the supersonic seventies!!!"

The cast of the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023. BBC/Neal Street Productions

Writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade.

"We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

