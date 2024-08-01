Well, it's now been confirmed that this year's animated special will be Tiddler, another heartfelt entry that, this time around, centres on a small grey fish "with a big imagination who gets lost in the deep wide ocean, until he’s saved by his own storytelling".

And, of course, with news of the new animated half-hour special comes some exciting casting announcements, as it's been revealed that Hannah Waddingham - known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones - will be the narrator of the tale.

Hannah Waddingham. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Ghosts star Lolly Adefope will also be voicing the role of Miss Skate, while Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking) is Plaice and other characters.

But that's not all, as regular Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation cast member Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) will also be voicing multiple roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy.

Tiddler will feature the voices of child actors Reuben Kirby (as Tiddler) and Theo Fraser as Johnny Dory, too.

The synopsis for the new animated special reads: "Every day, Tiddler tells a different story to his teacher and his friend Johnny Dory about why he’s late for school.

"His stories stretch from riding on seahorses or swimming around a shipwreck to being captured by a squid!

"His stories are so great that word of mouth helps them travel through the ocean, and so, when Tiddler gets lost, he realises they may help him find a way home.

"The film is an underwater adventure about the power of imagination and finding confidence in yourself – and how to be content as a little fish in a big ocean."

On the announcement of her role as narrator, Waddingham said: "Voicing the narrator for this Christmas special from Magic Light Pictures has been a real joy to record.

"Tiddler is the tale of the storyteller in all of us, and helps children understand what it's like to be a small fish in a very big pond (and we’ve all felt THAT in life!).

"I have loved reading the books by Julia and Axel to my daughter over the years, and it’s so lovely to get to bring one of them to screen in this beautiful animation."

Author Donaldson also commented: "Tiddler is all about storytelling and big imaginations - things that are really important to me as a writer.

"The film captures the heart of the story and brings it to life with a fantastic cast. I'm particularly impressed by the young child actors who take the lead in this adaptation."

Tiddler will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

