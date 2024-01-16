Ruby Speaking features a large ensemble cast, with Adams telling RadioTimes.com that their goal was to show a wide range of experiences and "throw the ladder down" to new talent (such as co-star Daniel Hiscox, making his screen debut).

However, for the complex role of boss Vicky, a more established name was sought, with Kelly quickly wowing the creative team with her in-depth research and clear vision for the character.

"We approached quite a few people that we thought would be really good for that role," recalled Adams. "I didn't expect Katherine Kelly to come in and have done loads of research into it, but she understood Vicky's nuances and didn't immediately come in and say 'she's the villain of the piece'.

"That's another thing that's really important to us is that there's no villains... Vicky's just vulnerable. And she manages to teeter on that edge really beautifully. And that's because she has so much experience in drama.

Adams continued: "I think a lot of people were surprised that I didn't just book a load of stand-up comics that can act and put them in the show.

"We wanted to have actors in it because all of those subjects that we want to talk about, they have to be done with the experience that someone like Katherine Kelly's got."

Ruby Speaking made its initial debut on ITVX in the summer of last year, but is now heading to terrestrial television for its formal premiere, taking a coveted post-Love Island slot on ITV2.

While no decisions have been made on the future of the show just yet, Adams is hoping for a second season, with the evolution of Kelly's character being one of the elements she would be most excited to see.

Adams added: "I kept calling her Meryl Streep on set. Obviously, the lady is very humble, but she's an incredible actress. And as a sort of newer actor, she inspired me. She came in and just had every action and physicality already planned. She just knew what she needed to do with her.

"Vicky is iconic and I want us to get a series two, because what we have planned for Vicky is going to be phenomenal."

Kelly became a household name for her celebrated performance as Becky McDonald in Coronation Street, before moving onto other characters in Mr Selfridge, Happy Valley, The Night Manager and Criminal: UK.

Meanwhile, Adams made her name on the stand-up circuit before transitioning to acting, with roles in the likes of Good Omens, The Outlaws, Alma's Not Normal and Take That musical Greatest Days.

Ruby Speaking is available to stream on ITVX. Alternatively, watch on ITV2 at 10:05pm on Tuesday 16th January 2024.

