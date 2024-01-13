Matthew offers to teach her but soon comes to regret his decision with the first car ride together causing the pair to bicker and avoid multiple accidents, as you can see a sneak peek of in an exclusive clip obtained by RadioTimes.com.

The clip sees a hopeful Trixie get behind the wheel and take to the road but it's quickly apparent that Olly is more than a little nervous of his wife's abilities, taking the wheel himself to avoid crashing into people and the pavement.

Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz

A sudden halt comes far too close to a mother with a pram, which leaves Trixie looking embarrassed while multiple car horns make Trixie think she'd be better in Olly's car. "No, you wouldn't," he says.

When Trixie asks her husband what gear she's in, Olly snaps back: "You're not in gear, get in gear." But with cars piling up behind them and horns beeping, Olly tells his wife to calm down – but it looks as though he needs to take a breather also.

As Trixie narrowly avoids a cat and a policeman, she comes to a sudden stop in the road and sighs, only looking forward as Olly politely waves at the police officer.

Watch the clip for yourself below.

The last season of Call the Midwife saw the pair enjoying pre-marital bliss but it looks as though driving lessons aren't the only bump in the road for the pair in this new series.

More recently, we got a glimpse at Matthew's money troubles in the Christmas special but it looks as though the new season will continue to see the drama of that unfold.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of season 13, George said: "It was fascinating and a complete surprise [that they’re having financial troubles]. Heidi [Thomas, creator] wrote these incredible storylines about how they can carry on in their relationship, or can't, because she [Trixie] thinks she's marrying something completely different and she enjoys the title of Lady Aylward."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rix admitted: "What you see happen in series 13, particularly towards the end, is that they communicate a lot but the comprehension totally breaks down.

"So, no matter how often they're talking, no matter how much they're trying to get things together, you're watching two people just keep missing each other. And it's heartbreaking. It was genuinely very moving on the page. And it was something we found quite emotionally exhausting to do."

More like this

It was reported last November that Rix would be leaving Call the Midwife, but it was later confirmed to RadioTimes.com that he will feature in all of season 13. As of now, there's no word yet on what will happen beyond that so the pair's future remains a mystery.

Read more:

For now, though, viewers will just have to wait and see if Trixie succeeds in learning how to drive and not crashing – and whether Matthew will trust getting in the car with her again. As for the rest of Sunday night's episode, there's plenty of other drama in store.

According to the episode synopsis: "At Tuesday clinic, Shelagh and Joyce oversee the care of Edna Bristow, a heavily pregnant mother of one, whose husband has left her just days before their baby is due. Edna proves to be quite a difficult patient, but there are greater challenges ahead when it becomes clear that her flat is riddled with damp.

"Nancy and Dr Turner are involved in a worrying medical case with a young Sylheti woman, Sahira Khan. She has been suffering with unexplained symptoms that seem to ebb and flow, but have recently started to worsen. As Dr Turner investigates the cause, Nancy offers support to Sahira and her husband, Ayub. Meanwhile, Nancy decides to attend an RCN Raise the Roof campaign meeting against the wishes of some of her peers."

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 14th January on BBC One at 8pm. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.