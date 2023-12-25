And in the Christmas special, there were rumblings that all is not well for Trixie's husband, which could be the catalyst for that exit.

While sat in his car with Cyril, the pair were discussing Mr Sharma, a former navigator in the Indian air force, who was refusing to leave his property.

"I own that house," said Matthew. "While he was still paying rent it went into my pocket, now he isn't paying rent he's squatting in my property. I have to talk to him, find him somewhere else."

Read more:

When Cyril laid out Mr Sharmer's basic needs, Matthew was frank with him.

"I don't have as much control as I once did," he replied. "I'm selling a lot of these buildings off."

"Does that aggrieve you?" asked Cyril.

"Everything to do with my father's business aggrieves me," responded a very downbeat Matthew.

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call The Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

In season 12, Matthew hinted that his father's finances weren't as robust as he'd been led to believe.

During an argument about a family tiara that Trixie was planning to wear on their wedding day before it was sold by his mother, Matthew said: "Perhaps things weren't as liquid as they might have been in their personal accounts".

While this latest hiccup could just be a blip – managing a business in a volatile, ever-changing world isn't for the faint of heart – it could also signal serious trouble ahead, which will undoubtedly impact Trixie and their marriage.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It has been confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Helen George, who stars as the midwife, isn't leaving at the end of season 13, which means the pair will be separated if Rix's last episode is the finale.

The couple have had their fair share of challenges to contend with, but this would be their biggest yet.

Can they overcome it? Or is the end nigh for Trixie and Matthew?

Call the Midwife season 13 premieres on Sunday 7th January at 8pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.