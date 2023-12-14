That's right, the new year is getting off to a great start, with the brand new season set to continue following some of our fan favourite characters, plus some fresh faces.

A couple of new characters joining the 13th season are student midwives and roommates Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford, who will be played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry respectively.

Renee and Natalie in Call the Midwife. BBC

Previously speaking to Radio Times magazine, series creator and writer Heidi Thomas said of the duo: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.

"Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?"

"They’re a wonderful addition to the show," added executive producer Dame Pippa Harris. "I can’t wait for the audience to meet Joyce and Rosalind and to follow their journeys, by bicycle, through the streets and lives of Poplar’s residents."

Filming for the 13th season has been taking place throughout the year, with fans getting excited over snippets of information and teasers shared by the cast and official social media accounts.

One of the main things that fans will be tuning in to find out more about is the storyline concerning Helen George's Trixie and Olly Rix's Matthew, the newlywed pair who were a mainstay of season 12.

It was reported earlier this year that Rix is departing the show, but we do know that Matthew will be appearing throughout season 13, with the door being reportedly left open for his character to return in the future.

It is also understood that George is not leaving the show at the end of season 13, as previously rumoured, which will likely come as a relief to longtime fans of the show, as George is one of the main cast members to have starred in Call the Midwife since its debut.

As the hit drama returns we will, once again, follow the group of midwives working in Poplar while dealing with the problems of the times they're living in.

As for now, fans of the show have the Christmas special to look forward to in the very near future.

The upcoming festive special will see a dramatic-looking snow storm blow over the streets of east London – but it doesn't look promising for Kulvinder Ghir's (Still Open All Hours) Kulvir Sharma, who looks to be in distress in new first-look images.

It also looks as though things could be a tad tricky for Trixie and Matthew this Christmas, with George revealing: "It's their first Christmas together as a married couple, so it's one of those awkward years when they're trying to work out what they're going to do.

"And Trixie doesn't really have any family apart from Nonnatus House, and, of course, he's a Chelsea boy, so does he really want to spend Christmas in Poplar?"

