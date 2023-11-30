While some of the anticipated release dates are yet to be confirmed (but will be announced in due course), we do have a pretty hefty list of some of the best TV coming our way later this December.

From returning dramas like The Crown, one-off specials of some of our favourite shows like Call the Midwife, anticipated soap storylines and animated festive films like Mog's Christmas, there's plenty to choose from.

Read on for everything you need to know about the best Christmas TV for this year.

1. Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson for Doctor Who. Lara Cornell/BBC Studios

Aside from the long-running sci-fi series returning to our screens for three 60th anniversary specials in November, Doctor Who is also bringing fans an anticipated festive special.

While details of the episode remain under wraps for now, we do know that there have been some impressive Ncuti Gatwa outfits spotted, as well as The Sun previously reporting that Davina McCall would be playing herself, as part of a storyline which sees Ruby taking part in a genealogy show.

We do know that the festive special will feature Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) but as for whether it'll arrive on the big day itself here in the UK, we'll have to wait and see.

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road will air on BBC One and Disney Plus.

2. The Crown season 6 part 2

Ed McVey in The Crown. Netflix

While many fans of The Crown are still reeling from the first part of season 6, the second and final instalment of the series as a whole is set to land in early December. While part 1 focused on Princess Diana's life away from Prince Charles and the final days of her life, the second part is set to fast-forward a number of years and focus on Prince William.

The majority of the cast will reprise their roles for part 2, with Ed McVey and Luther Ford taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry. Meg Bellamy will play the role of William's future wife, Catherine Middleton, with the new part of the series focusing on William and Kate's relationship, as well as Tony Blair's time in office.

The Crown season 6 part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on 14th December 2023.

3. EastEnders

The EastEnders Six are the centre of a big whodunit. BBC

All roads in EastEnders have been gearing up for the fateful Christmas storyline which will see one mystery man killed. Of course, the February flash-forward has had fans talking and sleuthing while they've been tuning into episodes this year, with theories aplenty swirling about who could be the victim.

Could it be Dean Wicks? Nish Panesar? Theo Hawthorne? While we won't know who it is until that exciting Christmas episode, we do know that The Six (Sharon Watts, Denise Fox, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Stacey Slater and Kathy Beale) are at the heart of the juicy storyline.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

4. All Creatures Great and Small

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Channel 5's cosiest drama is back for a festive special this year! While details about the episode remain under wraps for now, it will be a welcome addition to the schedule for fans of the drama who have seen the fourth season wrap up recently. The season has already welcomed in some new faces and funny storylines, as well as having a changing political backdrop with Winston Churchill in office.

Last Christmas's All Creatures Great and Small special saw the departure of Callum Woodhouse's Tristan Farnon, who was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Will there be any shock character departures or welcomes with this special? We'll just have to wait and see.

All Creatures Great and Small's Christmas special is coming soon to Channel 5.

5. All Creatures Great and Small Meets the Yorkshire Vet

All Creatures Great and Small meets The Yorkshire Vet. Channel 5

If you're a fan of these two shows, you're in for a treat, as the Channel 5 series collide in a one-off special this Christmas. This special show will go behind-the-scenes of the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special with the help of vets, James Herriot's real-life apprentice Peter Wright and Shona Searson.

Wright is set to feature in the Christmas episode as an extra, with the pair of real-life vets also getting to meet the cast of the beloved series. But that's not all, Sam West (Siegfried Farnon) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall) will venture into Yorkshire Vet territory and paying a visit to some well-known local places.

All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet will air later this year on Channel 5.

6. Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Toby Jones. Getty

ITV has been far from short of providing us with factual dramas this year, but this series is set to air this December and features a cast that boasts the likes of Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Julie Hesmondhalgh, to name a few.

According to the ITV synopsis: "The drama tells the story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system. Many of the wronged workers were prosecuted, some of whom were imprisoned for crimes they never committed, and their lives were irreparably ruined by the scandal."

The drama itself is being directed by Broadchurch's James Strong and will also "follow the landmark Court of Appeal decision to overturn their criminal convictions".

Mr Bates vs the Post Office will air on ITV and ITVX.

7. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Sally Nugent, Jamie Borthwick and Dan Snow. BBC

With the complete line-up for the Christmas special all confirmed now, excitement can continue to build for the Strictly Come Dancing special, which will air on Christmas Day.

The big change from the regular show is that this special episode won't involve any votes from the public (you'll likely be too preoccupied with your chocolate boxes and gift opening anyway, right?) but will still see the contestants paired up with professional partners and face the wrath (or joy) from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

The line-up for this year's festive special includes EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, newsreader Sally Nugent and more.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

8. Ghosts Christmas special

The cast of Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

While many Ghosts fans naturally thought that the season 5 finale (ominously titled Last Resort) would be the final farewell to the beloved comedy, it turns out that the Ghosts team are giving us one final Christmas-themed surprise.

However, this year's festive special has been billed as the last ever episode, so we'll just have to remain hopeful that the series bows out on a high, which we're sure it will. While we don't yet know what the episode will include or be about, series co-creator Laurence Rickard spoke to RadioTimes.com about what fans could expect.

He revealed: "I think certainly the final three or four minutes will be quite unexpected. And it's possible we'll get to see a character that we've had before again and there's certainly a step change very early on – something that we haven't done before in the show."

The Ghosts Christmas Special will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

9. Call the Midwife Christmas special

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

It wouldn't be Christmas without a return to Nonnatus House now, would it? While we don't have a confirmed release date for the anticipated return of Call the Midwife, the festive special will certainly tide fans over until the 13th season of the hit show.

Last year's festive special certainly included its fair share of heart-warming moments, but also dealt with the midwives moving into their new maternity clinic, as well as the prevalent storyline focused on thalidomide poisoning.

What will this year's festive special bring? Well, according to an update on the official Call the Midwife social media channels, the stories they're filming are "powerful and moving", so we'll just have to wait and see.

Call the Midwife will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

10. Bad Education Christmas special

Stephen (Layton Williams) and Mitchell (Charlie Wernham) in Bad Education season 4. Tiger Aspect Productions, Jack Barnes

While many of us have been tuning in for the past few weeks and have enjoyed seeing Layton Williams as a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, the actor is actually well known for his role as drama teacher Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education.

Well, the series returns this Christmas for what is set to be another chaotic and hilarious instalment – and will feature a very special return of Jack Whitehall as Alfie Wickers.

The new episode will feature original songs and choreography to tell a Dickens-inspired tale and will star Williams, Charlie Wernham, Mathew Horne and Vicki Pepperdine alongside the cast of Class K as they’ve never been seen before.

Bad Education's Christmas Special will air on Wednesday 13th December at 9pm BBC Three and iPlayer.

11. The Winter King

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin in The Winter King. Simon Ridgway/ITV

A suitably titled period drama for the wintery period, this new series will air before the end of the year and so, will likely land on our screens in time for some stellar Christmas binge-watching.

The series is an anticipated adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series and stars Iain De Caestecker (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) as warlord Arthur, who happens to be the bastard son of Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan) and is retrieved from banishment to protect an infant heir.

The series follows Arthur from a completely banished person to a legendary warrior and leader, certainly set to be one of the more outright action-packed watches this season.

The Winter King will air exclusively on ITVX before the end of the year.

12. Tabby McTat

Tabby McTat first look. BBC

It wouldn't quite be the Christmas schedule without some kind of animated adventure fit for all the family, and this year's offering, Tabby McTat, is narrated by Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker. The new animation has been adapted from the hugely successful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, with Tabby McTat marking the 11th animated special of their work.

In this new adventure, we'll follow the tale of this warm and wonderful friendship between a musical cat (voiced by Gangs of London's Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú) and a talented busker called Fred (Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon).

Tabby McTat will air on BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.

13. A Very Brassic Christmas

The cast of A Very Brassic Christmas.

After the season 5 return of Brassic and that cliffhanger of an ending, fans have been waiting patiently to see just how the Christmas special will unfold. Well, it seems as though the usual kinds of chaos are in store for our gang, even if their intention is to "kick back, relax and enjoy life to the max", according to the synopsis.

There's set to be a heist carried out at a winter wonderland, a nativity scene and some very special guest stars which include The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Taskmaster's Greg Davies.

A Very Brassic Christmas will air on Sky Max on Thursday 21st December at 10pm.

14. Mog's Christmas

Mog's Christmas. Tabby Tales

This hand-drawn animated special is an adaptation of Judith Kerr's Mog's Christmas and is being released this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Kerr's birth.

It's set to be a very heartwarming watch as we follow Mog, the beloved family cat, who is struggling as the rest of the family are busy making preparations for Christmas. But when Mog scrambles up to the roof for safety, she actually has the most magical night before stumbling down the chimney, back into her rightful home and has the happiest Christmas.

Not only will this be a lovely little watch for all but it also boasts quite the star-studded cast, with the likes of Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch leading the voice cast, as well as Miriam Margolyes (Harry Potter), Maggie Steed (Ten Percent) and Zawe Ashton (The Marvels) to name a few.

Mog's Christmas will air on Channel 4 this Christmas.

15. Emmerdale

Emmerdale Christmas. ITV.

Another soap that is set to bring Christmas storylines aplenty this year is Emmerdale, which will be seeing multiple plot lines continue on over the festive period – and will also feature a special appearance from ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

This year's Christmas special will be a turn away from usual form for the soap as producer Laura Shaw previously teased it won’t be a happy Yuletide for all involved.

She said: "The last couple of years we've done a bit more of a fluffier kind of Christmas for Emmerdale, but this one is quite different and edgier for us.

"I can tell you that definitely not every one of our villagers will be sat down eating their turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Day."

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

16. Coronation Street

Alison King as Carla Barlow and Chris Gascoigne as Peter Barlow in Coronation Street. ITV

There's quite a few heart-wrenching storylines coming to the cobbles of Weatherfield this year, as not only are Carla (Alison King) and Peter (Chris Gascoyne) set to reach a dramatic crossroads this festive season – and have a special two-hander episode to follow on Boxing Day – but there will also be new characters and love triangles.

As well as that, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) will also run the risk of missing her son, Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash), last ever Christmas due to his ongoing battle with Motor Neurone Disease, which is heading towards a sad conclusion. And that's just a fraction of what's to come, so you'll most definitely want to tune into Corrie this Christmas.

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV.

17. Lot No. 249

Kit Harrington.

Marking the first time that Mark Gatiss has adapted one of Arthur Conan Doyle’s for TV, this new ghost story is set to be a chilling one and sees Kit Harrington take the lead as Abercrombie Smith.

While some may not think to tune into a ghost story over the festive period, the project may be a new one for Gatiss but it's far from his first rodeo when it comes to penning spooky stories. This time round, the new one-off special will revolve around a group of Oxford students, one in particular who undertakes research into the secrets of Ancient Egypt and subsequently, could very well breathe some life into the mysterious bag of bones in the mysterious Lot No. 249.

Lot No. 249 will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

18. Murder Is Easy

Penelope Wilton and David Jonsson in Murder is Easy. BBC

Agatha Christie stories and Christmas go hand-in-hand together for many people, like turkey and mince pies on the big day itself. As the expert in crime and mystery novels, Murder Is Easy is set to be the watch this year that will have all the family vying to figure out the killer.

This new two-part special will follow a young man named Luke Fitzwilliam (Rye Lane and Industry star David Jonsson) as he investigates a string of murders in a quiet, sleepy English village, having been alerted to the fact by fellow train passenger Miss Pinkerton (After Life's Penelope Wilton).

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

19. The Heist Before Christmas

Heist Before Christmas.

Vying for a top spot in the Christmas film stakes, this new movie will be coming to Sky over the festive period and stars James Nesbitt and Timothy Spall.

While conversations around the best Christmas movie can often get quite heated, this new movie blends humour, drama and a bank robbery to underline the magic of the most wonderful time of the year.

We follow twelve-year-old Mikey (Bamber Todd), who has grown up too fast to believe in the magic of Christmas but is soon faced with two clashing images of what Santa should be – but who will deliver the kind of heartfelt Christmas message he's been waiting for?

The Heist Before Christmas will premiere on Sky Max this festive season.

20. Death in Paradise Christmas special

Geoff Bell as Gerry Stableforth, Amelia Clarkson as Mariana and Patsy Kensit as Bella in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

We are returning to the sunny shores of Saint Marie for the anticipated Death in Paradise Christmas special once again!

Like last year's first ever one, this new episode will be feature-length in size and will follow on from the dramatic events of the previous season, which saw Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker having to reckon with matters of the heart as well as uncovering some serious goings-on on the island.

Neville is still struggling after the events of last season, but there's no better way to distract himself than with a murder case, right? With a new case also comes a new guest cast, which includes Patsy Kensit (EastEnders), Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down) and Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci).

Death in Paradise's 2023 Christmas special will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

21. Beyond Paradise Christmas special

Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall star in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie

It's been a stellar year for the Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise, which follows fan-favourite Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) in his new life in Shipton Abbott. So good, in fact, that, as well as season 2 having been confirmed, we're also getting a Christmas special.

The first season of the series saw Humphrey battle with marital woes, perplexing crimes and more, so there's no telling what the Christmas episode could include. But we do know that it'll likely star Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

Beyond Paradise's Christmas special will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

22. Not Going Out

Lee Mack in Not Going Out. BBC

The hilarious sitcom may have returned for its 13th season this summer, but we're getting another instalment of Not Going Out this Christmas.

While details about the upcoming festive special remain under wraps for now, we know it'll see the return of Lee Mack as Lee and will likely see more suburban mayhem.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Mack previously revealed that this Christmas's episode will mark the sitcom's 100th. But when asked about a potential 14th run, he explained: "We're doing the 100th episode this Christmas, so we are deciding, shall we say, and so are the BBC. We're having chats, so we'll see.

"One hundred is a lovely round number though, isn't it? I can absolutely confirm I won’t be doing 200!"

Not Going Out's Christmas Special will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

23. Dodger

Queen Victoria (Nicola Coughlan) and Dodger (Billy Jenkins) in Dodger: Coronation. BBC Studios/Richard Lewisohn

Nicola Coughlan is set to star as Queen Victoria in the upcoming Christmas special of Dodger alongside Paul Whitehouse and Simon Callow.

The BAFTA award-winning comedy returns for a festive special this year, titled Coronation, which will see Fagin and his gang attempt their biggest heist yet: Stealing Queen Victoria's crown from her coronation ceremony.

Christopher Eccleston and Billy Jenkins reprise their roles as Fagin and Dodger in this Oliver Twist prequel, with Lenny Rush also returning as Morgan, Ellie-May Sheridan as Polly plus more.

Dodger's Christmas special will air on Sunday 3rd December at 4:50pm on CBBC.

24. The Masked Singer Christmas special

The Masked Singer 2023 judges. ITV

We may have just recently had the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Masked Singer special on our screens, but it's now been confirmed that a Christmas 2023 special will be on our screens.

While details remain under wraps for now, we can expect more of the same carnage, mysterious costumes and pitchy songs. We'll get to find out who's behind the mask in the one episode, with four celebrities trying their hardest to secure the win. Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will all be returning.

The Masked Singer Christmas special will on ITV and ITVX.

25. Charles III : The Coronation Year

A first look at King Charles III in Charles III: The Coronation Year. BBC/Oxford Film and Television

Coming to BBC One this December, there will be a brand new 90-minute film about King Charles III's first year on the throne. While a release date for this is yet to be announced, the film will take viewers behind the scenes of the King and Queen Camilla's life with narration coming from Helena Bonham Carter.

Of course, this isn't the first royal connection Carter has had in her career, with the actress having previously starred in Netflix's The Crown as Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4.

The documentary film will follow the events leading up the historic coronation, the first in 70 years, and will also feature contributions from members of the royal family and key players in the royal household.

Charles III: The Coronation year will air on BBC One and iPlayer in December.

26. The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special

Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Stepping into hosting duties in this year's festive special of The Great British Sewing Bee, Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe will present the upcoming new tenth series as well, featuring alongside returning fan favourite judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Sara Pascoe has stepped back from hosting duties after having her second child, but the festive edition of the show will, once again, see a group of amateur garment makers go head-to-head in a series of challenges.

While the line-up is yet to be confirmed, last year's show boasted the likes of Strictly's Johannes Radebe, EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy, model and presenter Penny Lancaster and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

The Great British Sewing Bee will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

27. Vera Christmas special

David Leon and Brenda Blethyn star in Vera season 13. ITV

DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is back on our screens this December for a feature-length episode that will see her investigating a high-profile apparent suicide. But Vera quickly works out that there's more to the case than meets the eye and that, actually, a potential school reunion could point to the grudge-bearing killer.

While not confirmed for next month's episode just yet, Vera season 13 will see the return of DS Joe Ashworth (David Leon), who hasn't been seen alongside Vera since season 4.

The Vera Christmas special will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

