There is also a special episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries to look forward to, with Sally Lindsay's latest mystery airing at 9pm on Thursday 4th January.

Other shows to get excited about include Winter on the Farm, airing from Monday 11th December, and another season of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, showing at 9pm on Tuesday 2nd January.

Also airing on the channel across the festive fortnight is Bradley Walsh: My Comedy Heroes and Only Fools & Horses: Greatest Christmas Moments.

Meanwhile, film fans can check out a host of favourites showing across Channel 5 during the festive period, including Scrooge - A Christmas Carol, The Wizard Of Oz and The Holiday.

Heading into the new year is Jane McDonald, who will be starring in another travel show, The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald, on Friday 5th January at 9pm.

Of course, it's not just Channel 5 that will be offering a host of specials and other Christmas treats - the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more have schedules packed full of highly anticipated specials, returning favourites and interesting new series and films, including this year's Doctor Who Christmas special and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Meanwhile, there will be duelling animated felines this Christmas, as Channel 4 will air an adaptation of Judith Kerr's Mog's Christmas, while this year's Julia Donaldson's adaptation for BBC One will be Tabby McTat.

