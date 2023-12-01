Animated in Kerr's signature style, the trailer shows Mog navigating her busy household, which includes two extra aunts and an uncle staying for the holidays on top of Mr and Mrs Thomas and their two children, Debbie and Nicky. When they bring back a massive Christmas tree, Mog flees to the roof for safety.

You can watch below:

"Despite everyone’s fears, Mog has a magical night in the snow with a cat themed Christmas dream, but will Mog arrive back home in time for Christmas Day?" Channel 4 teased in the synopsis.

You might've heard some familiar voices. As has become customary of broadcasters' festive output, Mog's Christmas features a stellar cast. Adjoa Andoh, Claire Foy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Miriam Margolyes, Maggie Steed, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Higson and Gareth Berliner all lend their voices to the project.

Read more:

Kerr's own daughter, Tacy Kneale, also has a role, joined by Amelie Law and Teddy Skelton.

The animation will also feature its own theme song, As long as I Belong, performed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor of Murder on the Dance Floor fame.

Mog's Christmas will air on Channel 4 in December. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

