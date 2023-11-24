Charles III: The Coronation Year will be narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, who previously played Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown on Netflix.

The documentary will offer exclusive access as the cameras follow King Charles III and Queen Camilla through "landmark moments" as they embrace their new roles, work and duties.

Directed by Ashley Gething, the historic doc explores the preparation and delivery of the first Coronation in 70 years and the months at follow, featuring contributions from members of the royal family and key players in the king and queen's household.

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, said: "It's a real privilege to be given such extraordinary behind the scenes access to the first year of King Charles's reign.

"It is a remarkable time in history and this documentary will offer a unique insight into King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the preparation and planning leading to their coronation - a momentous ceremony watched by millions around the world."

Simon Young, BBC head of history, factual commissioning, said that at the heart of the story is "a man who is taking on the job that has always awaited him".

He added: "Everyone wants to know how he takes on that challenge. This film captures a behind the scenes view of the king and his coronation the like of which has never been seen before."

Charles III: The Coronation Year will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

