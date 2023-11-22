History broadcaster Dan Snow, journalist Sally Nugent and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick will all getting their dancing shoes on as they enter the Strictly ballroom this December.

Like the main show, they'll be paired with a professional dance partner and will perform a routine, which will be scored by the judges, including head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

They'll also be hoping to dazzle the voting studio audience. Following the performances, one celebrity and their professional dance partner will be named this year's winner.

The news was announced on Wednesday 22nd November on BBC Two’s It Takes Two. The remaining Christmas line-up will be announced on It Takes Two on Thursday 23rdNovember.

We'll update you right here, as soon we know more.

In the mean time, read on for everything you need to know about Dan Snow, Sally Nugent and Jamie Borthwick, including which pro they'll be dancing with, as they take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Dan Snow

Dan Snow BBC

Age: 44

Job: Historian and broadcaster

Instagram: @thehistoryguy

Professional dance partner: Nadiya Bychkova

Dan Snow is a historian, broadcaster and author, best known for founding History Hit in 2016, a digital history broadcaster and publisher. History Hit TV, his subscription on demand channel, won UK's best Specialist Channel in 2023, while the multi award winning Dan Snow’s History Hit podcast and the wider podcast network is listened to millions of times a month.

Dan was part of the expedition to find Shackleton’s Endurance shipwreck in Antarctica in 2022 and is always on the hunt for new historical discoveries.

Speaking about his Strictly stint, he said: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

More like this

Read more:

Sally Nugent

Sally Nugent BBC

Age: 52

Job: Journalist, news reader and television presenter

Instagram: @sallynugenttv

Professional dance partner: Graziano Di Prima

Sally Nugent is a journalist, newsreader and television presenter.

Since October 2021, she has presented BBC Breakfast along with Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt, Jon Kay and Dan Walker, before his departure.

Recently she's been working with former sports stars who have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I'm hoping the judges will be kind - and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night," she said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jamie Borthwick

Jamie Borthwick BBC

Age: 29

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jamie_b10

Professional dance partner: Nancy Xu

Jamie Borthwick is an actor, best known for playing Jay Brown in the BBC’s flagship continuing drama EastEnders.

He has won a British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress, an Inside Soap Award for Best Actor and has been nominated for various other TV accolades.

Jamie has played Jay for over 17 years in the iconic soap.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years' Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dance floor!” he said.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.