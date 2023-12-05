Channel 4 confirms Christmas TV schedule including Alternative Christmas Message
There's also Mog's Christmas and a special edition of The Great British Bake Off to look forward to.
As the big day fast approaches, Channel 4 has announced its schedule for this year's Christmas viewing, including its annual Alternative Christmas Message and animated film Mog's Christmas.
The Alternative Christmas Message, which last year was delivered by an AI robot, will air this year at 5:10pm on Christmas Day, while Mog's Christmas, which is based on the book by Judith Kerr, will air at 7:45pm on Christmas Eve.
Elsewhere in the schedule, Channel 4 will air festive specials for shows including Gogglebox (9:30pm on Christmas Eve), The Festive Pottery Throw Down (7:30pm on Christmas Eve) and, of course, The Great Christmas Bake Off (8:15pm on Christmas Eve).
Viewers can also expect to see this year's Big Fat Quiz of the Year, which will air at 9pm on Boxing Day.
Other shows set to air over the festive fortnight include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special, The Last Leg of Christmas and Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas.
Read more:
- Call the Midwife shares emotional first look at Christmas special
- A Very Brassic Christmas gets release date on Sky Max
That's not all – as with the other broadcasters, Channel 4 will, of course, air a host of films over the Christmas period, including A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve at 2:40pm and Forrest Gump on Christmas Day at 10pm.
Of course, it's not just Channel 4 which has a stacked festive line-up. The BBC will this year air Christmas specials for favourites including Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and Death in Paradise, as well as Julia Donaldson animation Tabby McTat.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, ITV's Christmas schedule includes Mr Bates vs The Post Office, a Vera Christmas special and festive editions of The 1% Club and The Masked Singer.
For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.