Elsewhere in the schedule, Channel 4 will air festive specials for shows including Gogglebox (9:30pm on Christmas Eve), The Festive Pottery Throw Down (7:30pm on Christmas Eve) and, of course, The Great Christmas Bake Off (8:15pm on Christmas Eve).

Viewers can also expect to see this year's Big Fat Quiz of the Year, which will air at 9pm on Boxing Day.

Jenny & Lee for Gogglebox Festive Special. Channel 4

Other shows set to air over the festive fortnight include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special, The Last Leg of Christmas and Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas.

That's not all – as with the other broadcasters, Channel 4 will, of course, air a host of films over the Christmas period, including A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve at 2:40pm and Forrest Gump on Christmas Day at 10pm.

Of course, it's not just Channel 4 which has a stacked festive line-up. The BBC will this year air Christmas specials for favourites including Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and Death in Paradise, as well as Julia Donaldson animation Tabby McTat.

Meanwhile, ITV's Christmas schedule includes Mr Bates vs The Post Office, a Vera Christmas special and festive editions of The 1% Club and The Masked Singer.

