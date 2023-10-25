Call the Midwife resumes filming for "key scenes" ahead of season 13
The show's production team returned to The Historic Dockyard in Chatham last week.
With new Call the Midwife now just a couple of months away, the team has returned to the show's set to shoot "key scenes" for the upcoming 13th season.
The news was announced on the show's official Facebook page, alongside details of a story Trixie star Helen George told Claudia Winkleman on her Radio 2 show on Saturday.
The post on Facebook said: "Last week it was all action when our Call the midwife team returned to The Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, to shoot key scenes for series 13.
"This iconic location also happens to be the site of our official Call the Midwife tour, where our expert team of guides dress up as midwives and escort visitors through our famous sets.
"On occasion, however, the close proximity of our cast to the tours can cause a little confusion! Our lovely Helen George, who plays Trixie, told BBC radio's Claudia Winkleman about one particular incident last week..."
The post then explained how George was mistaken for a "Trixie lookalike impersonator tour guide" and was asked for directions to the toilet.
George also said: "Sometimes if I’m down there and sort of not in the mood, if someone says, 'Are you Trixie from Call the Midwife?' I say, 'No, I’m a tour guide.' It works both ways!"
The programme's X (formerly Twitter) page also recently posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set, showing Shelagh Turner star Laura Main leading her on-screen children in a fun exercise routine between scenes.
The show will next be seen on our screens for its annual Christmas special this December, before the 13th season starts airing in 2024.
The new season will introduce two brand new midwives to the series, with Renee Bailey playing Trinidadian pupil midwife Joyce Highland, and Natalie Quarry playing fellow pupil Rosalind Clifford.
Creator Heidi Thomas previously said of the characters: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.
"Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?"
All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
