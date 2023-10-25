The post on Facebook said: "Last week it was all action when our Call the midwife team returned to The Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, to shoot key scenes for series 13.

"This iconic location also happens to be the site of our official Call the Midwife tour, where our expert team of guides dress up as midwives and escort visitors through our famous sets.

"On occasion, however, the close proximity of our cast to the tours can cause a little confusion! Our lovely Helen George, who plays Trixie, told BBC radio's Claudia Winkleman about one particular incident last week..."

Helen George as Trixie Franklin and Laura Main as Shelagh Turner in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

The post then explained how George was mistaken for a "Trixie lookalike impersonator tour guide" and was asked for directions to the toilet.

George also said: "Sometimes if I’m down there and sort of not in the mood, if someone says, 'Are you Trixie from Call the Midwife?' I say, 'No, I’m a tour guide.' It works both ways!"

The programme's X (formerly Twitter) page also recently posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set, showing Shelagh Turner star Laura Main leading her on-screen children in a fun exercise routine between scenes.

The show will next be seen on our screens for its annual Christmas special this December, before the 13th season starts airing in 2024.

The new season will introduce two brand new midwives to the series, with Renee Bailey playing Trinidadian pupil midwife Joyce Highland, and Natalie Quarry playing fellow pupil Rosalind Clifford.

Creator Heidi Thomas previously said of the characters: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.

"Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?"

