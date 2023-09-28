The image in question features Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) brave the seaside elements, helping a heavily pregnant woman make her way across the sand.

Sharing the post on their official Facebook account also, the show revealed more - and said that the away day from east London will come in episode 5 of the 13th season.

They wrote: "Nonnatuns brave the British seaside! What do we have here?? Have Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins swapped Poplar for the delights of the English Riviera? And who is that young mother-to-be that they're attending to....?

"Last week our team took a special excursion away from the smoke-filled streets of the Sixties East End to film in the fresh coastal air of Sussex.

"The weather was... well, as you'd expect from England in September - sunny, rainy, stormy, bright, cold and warm all in one day!!!! But our intrepid crew made the best of it, and much fun was had by all!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It continued: "This sequence was for episode 5 of season 13... which means that we're racing on with our filming for the next series! Just three more eps to film after this one. The Autumn winds were blowing on the beach, and the light was closing in much earlier - which told us that it wouldn't be too long to wait now until our brand new Christmas episode !!!"

More like this

Talk about intriguing, right? Will this mean more episodes set out of London? While we don't have the answers to that just yet, we do know that fans should strap themselves in for a shock or two to come.

Read more:

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Call the Midwife star Helen George teased some details about season 13, particularly as it has been rumoured that her on-screen husband and actor Olly Rix is set to exit the show.

Despite the pair's marriage storyline being one of the mainstays of season 12, it's been reported (via The Sun) that Rix's departure has left his cast mates feeling "stunned and upset".

While George couldn't reveal much on the BBC Radio 2 show, the actress did say: "We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along. It's another exciting year, lots of babies.

"I can't tell you much more than that," she said, adding: "There's a few shocks."

Could the first shock of the season be a storyline to write Rix out of Call the Midwife? We'll have to wait and see.

All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.