While it may seem like a perfect winter for some, further photos show it won't be a merry Christmas for Kulvir - as he collapses.

Kulvinder Ghir as Kulvir Sharma. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Laurence Cendrowicz

Another image shows Ghir's character on the floor in what suggests he has suffered a health issue - however, there are several cars in the background, which also hint he could have been involved in an accident.

Kulvinder Ghir as Kulvir Sharma. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Laurence Cendrowicz

The fate of Kulvir Sharma will be revealed during the Christmas episode.

In other images, as above, fans can see Timothy (Max Macmillan) and Nancy (Megan Cusack) in a tense discussion as the snow falls around them.

Will this be a quiet Christmas for those at Nonnatus House?

As previously teased in a new clip for the special, fans are aware that Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) is distracted when she receives a package from her adopted daughter Mae's biological mother.

A tearful Shelagh reveals she hasn't told her husband about it, and is worried the package will upset Mae, who is "perfectly content".

Elsewhere in the episode, Trixie (Helen George) and her new husband Matthew (Olly Rix) are preparing for their first Christmas together, but not all goes to plan when Trixie's brother Geoffrey comes to stay.

It seems to be a rollercoaster Christmas this year - and fans wouldn't have it any other way.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, and all 12 seasons of the show are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

