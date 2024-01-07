In the teaser for next week's episode, a flustered Trixie dashes up the steps of Nonnatus House as Nurse Crane advises her to "allow a little extra time" for her journey into work.

It's not clear how often she has been late, but the implication is it's becoming an issue.

A solution was floated by Matthew, however, at the beginning of tonight's season 13 opener.

"The sooner you decide to learn to drive, the sooner there will be a fetching little sports car parked outside for you," he said.

"Please can it be red, to match my cardigan?" she responded, in typical Trixie fashion.

The last time Trixie took on a new challenge, the outcome was disastrous, so it remains to be seen how she'll take to driving. But the midwife does face a near-constant stream of tricky situations in her job, so perhaps this time, the learning process will be a more harmonious affair.

Another solution would be for Trixie to get her own little place in Poplar, or certainly somewhere closer, for work purposes, but that would mean time apart from Matthew, which wouldn't benefit their marriage.

We already know that storm clouds are brewing in their relationship due to financial troubles, which is going to have a substantial impact according to the actors who play them.

"It was fascinating and a complete surprise [that they're having issues with money]," said Helen George. "[Creator] Heidi [Thomas] wrote these incredible storylines about how they can carry on in their relationship, or can't, because she [Trixie] thinks she's marrying something completely different and she enjoys the title of Lady Aylward."

"He enjoys giving that to her, as well," Rix added of his character. "As a man of that time, it’s really punishing for him to not be able to just freely give, and have to privately and quietly deal with that.

"And what you see happen in series 13, particularly towards the end, is that they communicate a lot but the comprehension totally breaks down."

Rix continued: "So, no matter how often they're talking, no matter how much they're trying to get things together, you're watching two people just keep missing each other. And it's heartbreaking.

"It was genuinely very moving on the page. And it was something we found quite emotionally exhausting to do."

George echoed that: "Heidi is such a fantastic writer, and I think these scenes are so different for her, as well, because they almost could be modern.

"The marital relationship is pretty much the same whether it was 50 years ago or today, but it's almost like a sort of kitchen sink drama - they become so active and so visceral and utterly heartbreaking."

