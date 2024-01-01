Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Glen said: "What's lovely about the character is she’s not just two-dimensional, there is a whole person there with a past - and I often liken her to my mother, actually, who lived in that sort of age at that time.

"And the funny thing is, I remember her coming out with something about her past when I was in my 20s. My father had had a stroke and was in hospital, and it was that first night when you're all slightly electrified and you're waiting to hear what’s happening, and you speak in a very unguarded way.

"And she talked about her past and a bit of me thought, 'I don't want to hear this, I don’t want to know,' which is selfish, and I wish I'd engaged a bit more with it because she wanted to tell me something, and I was dealing with dad. But that came back to me because we are capable of burying things so deeply."

Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

The new season of Call the Midwife will start airing from 7th January, with the first episode set to introduce new midwives Rosalind and Joyce.

The episode's synopsis also reveals the other storylines set to feature: "When Doreen Challis, a young woman with cerebral palsy, is confirmed to be pregnant, her mother Ada is furious, not only at the baby’s father, Graham, but Doreen’s sister Anne, who helped conceal the pregnancy.

"As concerns grow for Doreen, a shocking detail from her own birth comes to light.

"Rosalind’s first birth on the district is a baptism of fire under Trixie’s tutelage. All seems to be going well until events take a dramatic turn, putting Trixie, Rosalind, mother and baby in danger.

"When Violet regretfully tells Fred and Reggie that the fairground she’s booked for Easter Monday has cancelled, Reggie comes up with an idea that will bring the community together.

"Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team learn of the nurses' Raise the Roof Campaign for better pay and conditions, and there is a clear divide of opinion around the table."

Call the Midwife season 13 will start on BBC One on Sunday 7th January at 8pm

