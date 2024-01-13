The four-part series has now averaged a staggering 9.8m viewers across its episodes, which includes seven day viewing across all devices plus pre-TX viewing.

Including post-seven day viewing, the first three episodes have now all been watched by over 10.6m viewers, with the launch currently averaging 10.9m after ten days of catch up.

Toby Jones as Alan Bates and Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios/ITV

To put it in terms of other popular shows and channels, Mr Bates vs The Post Office is the biggest drama across all channels since BBC's Line of Duty season 6 in 2021. The same goes for it being the biggest new drama across all channels since BBC's Bodyguard in 2018.

As for ITV, it's their biggest drama since Broadchurch in 2017.

The magnificent feat of the series continues to dominate headlines, namely because of the impact of the drama on real-world decisions. After premiering, former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells agreed to hand back her CBE with immediate effect amid the fallout from the Horizon IT scandal.

Similarly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that victims of the Post Office scandal will be "swiftly exonerated and compensated".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new drama tells the story of the British Post Office scandal which saw hundreds of subpostmasters and mistresses falsely accused of theft, fraud and false accounting following a malfunction of their IT system. The scandal was a well-known one but the ITV drama brought the issue to the fore, shining a light on the injustices and stories of those impacted by the chilling true story.

The cast was led by The Long Shadow's Toby Jones as Alan Bates, joined by the likes of Julie Hesmondhalgh, Monica Dolan and more. The success of the show has also led to the broadcaster airing repeats of episodes, just two weeks after the original broadcasts.

Read more:

Upon the announcement earlier this week that the four-part drama is the most-watched show of the year so far, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: "The unwavering success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office demonstrates the undeniable power of TV, particularly public service broadcasting.

"Aside from it being a ratings hit, dramatising the story with such a high calibre of British actors has reignited the campaign for justice nearly 25 years on, for a group of ordinary people – and the entire nation is behind them."

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch now on ITVX. For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.