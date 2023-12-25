But McTat never really forgets Fred, despite how lovely his new life is, and sets about looking for his busking owner - will he manage to find him in the big capital city?

With stunning animations, a gorgeous story, and a star-studded cast, Tabby McTat is set to be essential viewing for little ones over Christmas - and adults, too!

But who's behind the voices in the Tabby McTat cast? Read on to find out more.

Tabby McTat voice cast

The star-studded cast is lead by Jodie Whittaker, who narrates the animation.

Here's the full list of the Tabby McTat cast:

Jodie Whittaker is the narrator

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is Tabby McTat

Rob Brydon is Fred

Susan Wokoma is Sock

Joanna Scalan is Pat

Cariad Lloyd is Prunella

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Jodie Whittaker, former star of Doctor Who, is the voice of the narrator for Donaldson's story, guiding us through the interesting tale of Tabby McTat.

Where have I seen Jodie Whittaker before? Whittaker is perhaps best known of late for her role as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, and she recently starred in season 2 of Time, playing Orla. Before then, you'll know Whittaker from the likes of Broadchurch, Trust Me and Black Mirror.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is Tabby McTat

Who is Tabby McTat? The loveable cat is at the heart of Donaldson's story. McTat is a busker's cat who loves nothing more than to perform with his owner, Fred. But when he loses him following an accident, McTat finds love and a family with Sock. However, he never forgets Fred and sets out on a voyage across London Town to find him.

Where have I seen Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù before? You'd best know Dìrísù for his role in Gangs of London, where he played Elliot. He's also starred in the likes of Black Mirror, His Dark Materials and Mothering Sunday.

Rob Brydon is Fred

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is Fred? Fred is a talented busker who performs across the streets of London with his adorable cat Tabby McTat. He suffers an accident after giving chase to a robber who steals his busking money which lands him in hospital - leaving McTat on the streets.

Where have I seen Rob Brydon before? You'll have heard Brydon's voice across all 11 adaptations of Donaldson's work by Magic Light Pictures, but aside from that, he's probably best known for his role of Uncle Bryn on Gavin & Stacey. He also had a role in 2023's blockbuster, Barbie, where he played "Sugar Daddy Ken".

Susan Wokoma is Sock

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Who is Sock? Charming and utterly lovely, Sock catches Tabby McTat's attention which draws him away from his owner who he subsequently loses. Sock welcomes McTat into her house with her lovely owners Prunella and Pat.

Where have I seen Susan Wokoma before? You'd perhaps know Wokoma for her role in Enola Holmes 1 and 2, where she played Edith. Aside from that, she's also starred in the likes of Cheaters, Crazyhead and Toast of Tinseltown.

Joanna Scanlan is Pat

Who is Pat? Along with Prunella, Pat is one of Sock's owners and welcomes Tabby McTat into her home with an open heart.

Where have I seen Joanna Scanlan before? It might be easier to ask what you haven't seen Scanlan in! To some she's best known as Ma Larkin from ITV's The Larkins, but to others she's Terri Coverley from The Thick of It. This year, you would've caught her in Boat Story and Black Ops, too.

Cariad Lloyd is Prunella

Who is Prunella? Prunella lives with Pat, and offers Sock and McTat plenty of love in her home.

Where have I seen Cariad Lloyd before? Lloyd is an accomplished actress who's starred in several popular series such as Murder in Successville, Peep Show, Changing Ends, The Witchfinder and Tourist Trap.

Tabby McTat airs on Christmas Day at 2:35pm on BBC One.

