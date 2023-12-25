But when Fred suffers from an accident, he loses Tabby and the little feline is left to fend for himself before he finds a new family to live with.

On the face of it there's a sweet children's story about family and love, but below the surface there's a story of homelessness that is a pertinent political issue today.

Julia Donaldson. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

RadioTimes.com attended a press Q&A with author Donaldson, her long-time collaborator and illustrator Axel Scheffler, and voice of Sock, Susan Wokoma.

When asked if she hopes certain politicians would take kindness from the film, Donaldson explained: "That would be nice.

"When I'm writing a story I don't really go into the background. It's different with a novel, you'd go into the backstory of the characters. In the film, I thought it was good that Fred would sleep rough and then they thought about him getting re-housed. It's all very good and very convincing, but it didn't cross my mind; they were just buskers.

"But that's a lovely thought that this film could help some politicians become more humane."

Last month, then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman notably said that "living on the streets [is a] lifestyle choice" for many homeless people.

Wokoma added: "This was [made] quite a few months ago and where this world was originally set in the book wasn't London. It's really coincidental that these things happened before a certain politician said what they said.

"It's a really beautiful coincidence that we have the busker, and their housing situation in London. So the fact they've come together in a really organic way. I think the kind of crux of this story is compassion for everybody."

Tabby McTat will air at 2:35pm on BBC One on Christmas Day. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

