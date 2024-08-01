Bloodlands star Lola Petticrew will star as Cushla, "a sparky young woman whose hopes and dreams have been frustrated by the grind of daily life" who meets barrister Michael in the pub one night. Michael is set to be played by Tom Cullen, who is known for his recent role in BBC's The Gold.

But that's not all, as the role of Cushla's mother Gina will be played by Gillian Anderson, who more recently has been seen on our screens in Netflix's Scoop and Sex Education.

The acclaimed actress will also serve as executive producer on Trespasses as well as play the matriarch, who has been described as a "glorious wreck" and who regularly argues with her daughter.

Tom Cullen as John Palmer in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

The official synopsis for Trespasses reads: "1975, in a town outside Belfast. Whilst working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue Cushla.

"Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to one another. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amidst the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between Cushla and Michael ignites and burns bright."

The new series has been adapted for the screen by rising talent Ailbhe Keogan, who has worked on Bad Sisters and Run & Jump, but Trespasses will be her first lead writing credit.

On the announcement of Trespasses, Keogan said: “I am genuinely excited for the world to meet Cushla and Michael on screen. The whole scripting process has been remarkably pain-free as the team was guided by their love of Louise's stunning novel. It remained our creative lodestar throughout.

"We feel incredibly grateful to have been gifted the chance to bring the world within it to life, especially the unforgettable characters that populate Cushla and Michael's Belfast. This show will be political, cinematic, sensual, moving, and, despite the heartbreak, ultimately hopeful.”

Anderson also commented: “I fell in love with Louise’s stunning book when I read it in proof. I was immediately drawn to the tragi-comic creation that is Gina and couldn’t resist when Louise asked me to play her.

"Reading Ailbhe’s brilliant scripts confirmed how vividly this story could translate to screen and with Dawn at the helm and Lola and Tom alongside, I’m delighted to be part of the Trespasses family.”

While a release date has not yet been revealed for Trespasses, we do know that filming is set to kick off this autumn in Belfast. So, that'll mean that further exciting casting announcements will be made in due course.

Trespasses will be airing on Channel 4.

