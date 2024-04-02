Since the first season of The Crown in 2016, dramas about the House of Windsor have proved good business for Netflix. This latest drama, Scoop, which tells the story of Prince Andrew’s 2019 interview with then Newsnight star Emily Maitlis, shares The Crown’s production values and features a big-name cast – Gillian Anderson plays Maitlis, Billie Piper the Newsnight fixer Sam McAlister and Keeley Hawes is Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew’s PR minder.

The shaming of a prince provides the story. The fact he stuck by a convicted paedophile for far too long, appearing shifty and uncomfortable on screen and failing to express any regret, gives the drama its moral authority. But it’s the tale of the women who brought about his downfall that powers the narrative.

Read our interview with McAlister, plus the rest of the cast on making a drama out of a royal crisis.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Mary Beard and Bettany Hughes chat about their experience working in TV, receiving death threats and dealing with social media abuse

Stacey Solomon discusses her physical appearance, celebrity status, and dealing with trolls online

Eddie Marsan on playing Amy Winehouse’s dad, his views on masculinity and using his platform for good

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Scoop is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th April 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.