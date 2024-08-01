So, it's a good thing then that Citadel: Honey Bunny will be coming to our screens on Thursday 7th November.

Born from the world of Citadel and executive produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the brand new Indian series that has been directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R Menon.

The new series will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles, in a similar capacity to Chopra Jonas and Madden in the original series. The newly released teaser trailer teases plenty of action, shootouts and simmering tension between the two leads so we can't wait to see what this spin-off has in store.

Watch the teaser trailer for yourself below.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: "Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s."

On the announcement of the release date, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals for Prime Video India, said: “We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today.

"The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the '90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast.

"The fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy-agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire.

"The teeming excitement for the series has been palpable amongst super fans of Varun and Samantha and having them participate in this larger-than-life date reveal event is truly a memorable experience for everyone present."

Directors Raj and DK also said: "Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level.

"We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast. Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying.

"So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!”

This, of course, isn't the first spin-off from the original series as Citadel: Diana is set to launch this October, which stars Matilda De Angelis (The Law According to Lidia Poët) and is the second series to launch from the world of Citadel.

Season 2 of Citadel, which stars Madden and Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year and will see Joe Russo serve as director.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will launch on Prime Video on Thursday 7th November.

