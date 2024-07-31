As well as a first look at Law in action, the streamer has announced Skeleton Crew will be coming to screens on Tuesday 3rd December!

In what has been described as a coming-of-age series, Law takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood and told People "it is a fun place to be" in regards to the Star Wars universe.

He added: "And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There's a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it."

More like this

Law is joined by child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern), who can be seen pictured below.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney+

While keeping details of the series to a minimum, Skeleton Crew follows four kids who "make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet" and find themselves "lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy".

The synopsis continues: "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

"I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved," Law said of working with his co-stars. "Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I'm immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

Fans ought to look out for some Easter eggs along the way, with Law telling People: "If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney+/LucasFilm

"They do [Easter eggs] so well. That's one of the joys, I think, of this universe for those who know there are these little details always hidden away or Easter eggs that people can find and link up."

Series creator Jon Watts backed this up and teased that there are "a lot of Easter eggs" to be found across the series.

"I can't wait," Watts told the publication. "I mean, even in the first episode, there's a couple really, really great references that certain fans will immediately recognise."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew launches on Disney Plus on Tuesday 3rd December.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.