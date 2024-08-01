Previously, first look images of the series had been revealed but now, we have a brand new trailer and images that really notch up the anticipation for the six-parter.

In the trailer, we see how the media storm has impacted Ayling, who is played by Nadia Parkes (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), and also get a glimpse of the traumatic event itself.

As she struggles to maintain a sense of calm in the unthinkable scenario, we see her talking to one of the kidnappers.

We then pan to her on a TV talk show, where she says plainly: "If I was not a model, do you think people would have the same opinions of me? I don't think so, no."

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The new six-part series has been made in cooperation with Ayling herself, and also stars the likes of Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs), Nigel Lindsay (The Capture), Olive Gray (Halo), Eleonora Romandini (The White Lotus), Julian Swiezewski (The Passing Bells) and Christine Tremarco (The Responder).

Written by Killing Eve's Georgia Lester, the series is based on in-depth research, interviews, documented legal proceedings and Ayling's own book, Kidnapped.

As per the synopsis, the series "will tell Chloe’s personal story in full for the first time, going behind the headlines to shine a light on the emotional truth".

It continues: "This factual drama follows her terrifying kidnap, her bravery and resilience in captivity, and the subsequent court case that put her kidnappers in jail.

"Yet despite their convictions, Chloe faced headlines accusing her of faking her own kidnapping, and found herself at the centre of a media storm.

"It asks why Chloe was blamed for her kidnappers’ crimes? How do we relate to survivors of crime who make the front pages? And how does it feel to be an ordinary person, caught up in events so extraordinary that you aren’t believed?"

Kidnapped will air on BBC Three on Wednesday 14th August at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am the same day.

